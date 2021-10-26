wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Warns Raw Roster That He’ll Be More Focused & Vicious
October 26, 2021 | Posted by
Bobby Lashley may not have been on this week’s WWE Raw, but he promised that he’ll be a newly focused and vicious competitor when he returns. The former WWE Champion posted to Twitter just before tonight’s show to warn the new roster to look out for him.
Lashley wrote:
“When I return to #WWERaw There will be no one more focused… No one more vicious… No one who can TOUCH the All-Mighty!!! This is STILL. MY. SHOW!!!”
When I return to #WWERaw
There will be no one more focused…
No one more vicious…
No one who can TOUCH the All-Mighty!!!
This is STILL. MY. SHOW!!!
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) October 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Talent Reportedly Happy With PPV Schedule Announcement
- Complete AEW Dark Taping Results From Universal Studios – Cody Rhodes Wrestles Under A Mask (SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff On Tony Khan Boasting AEW’s Ratings Win Over WWE, Why Khan’s Approach Could Backfire With Fans
- Backstage Rumor on Talent Negations for Impact Wrestling, One Fell Through for Bound for Glory