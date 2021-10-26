Bobby Lashley Warns Raw Roster That He’ll Be More Focused & Vicious

Bobby Lashley may not have been on this week’s WWE Raw, but he promised that he’ll be a newly focused and vicious competitor when he returns. The former WWE Champion posted to Twitter just before tonight’s show to warn the new roster to look out for him.

Lashley wrote:

“When I return to #WWERaw There will be no one more focused… No one more vicious… No one who can TOUCH the All-Mighty!!! This is STILL. MY. SHOW!!!”