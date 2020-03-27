Bobby Lashley Was Reportedly Quarantined Prior To Wrestlemania Taping

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bobby Lashley was quarantined for the past two weeks, leaving him unable to appear on WWE TV prior to Wrestlemania 36. Lashley was scheduled to appear on the March 16th edition of RAW to build to his match with Aleister Black at Wrestlemania. However, since he traveled to South Africa the week prior for promotional purposes, he had to be quarantined when he returned.

Lashley vs. Black is still expected to be part of the card, even with the recent changes to the card.