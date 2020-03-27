wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Was Reportedly Quarantined Prior To Wrestlemania Taping
March 27, 2020 | Posted by
The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bobby Lashley was quarantined for the past two weeks, leaving him unable to appear on WWE TV prior to Wrestlemania 36. Lashley was scheduled to appear on the March 16th edition of RAW to build to his match with Aleister Black at Wrestlemania. However, since he traveled to South Africa the week prior for promotional purposes, he had to be quarantined when he returned.
Lashley vs. Black is still expected to be part of the card, even with the recent changes to the card.
More Trending Stories
- Scott Dawson Responds to Critical Fan on Twitter Commenting on The Revival Wanting ‘Creative Control’
- Malcolm Bivens to Matt Riddle: ‘And You Wonder Why Goldberg and I Hate You’
- Wall Street Analyst Predicts WWE Sale for PPV Events or Network Content Isn’t Happening
- Wrestlers React to Bob Armstrong Exercising Through Cancer Battle