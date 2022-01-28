Bobby Lashley On What to Expect From Match With Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

Bobby Lashley is excited for his match with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble this weekend and gave an idea of what fans can expect from the match. Lashley spoke with DC & RC and discussed the match; you can see some highlights below (per Fightful:

On the match happening at last: “I’m excited. Brock is that guy that jumps back and forth. For me, it’s been 20 years. As soon as I came to WWE, people were saying, ‘Bobby and Brock, Bobby and Brock.’ I never said no, so I never knew why it didn’t happen. It’s finally happening now and it’s cool.”

On what to expect from the bout: “It’s one of those fun matchups that people want to see. It’s not just going to be a pro wrestling match. People want to see the wrestling and see who’s going to get the most takedowns, who is going to get the first takedown. People want to see that. They want to see who can fight. If this thing breaks down into a fight, they want to see who can win a fight between Brock and I. A lot of people have talked about that. We have to give them a little bit of everything and that’s what’s going to happen. It’s not just going to be ‘tie up, shoulder tackle, shoulder tackle,’ like two big men will do. Me and Brock have so much more than that. We might try to fight for that first takedown to see who gets it and then go from there.”