Bobby Lashley On Why He Allied With Street Profits, Says He’s Building A Legacy

Bobby Lashley has formed an alliance with the Street Profits on WWWE TV, and he talked about the partnership in a new interview. Lashley spoke with 100.7 The Bay and talked about joining forces with the group, noting that he is working on building a legacy in WWE.

“When I first came on, there were a lot of guys that supported me and helped me because they saw something in me,” Lashley said (per Fightful). “That’s what I did at this point of my career because achieving that accolade of winning a WWE Championship was enormous for my career and nothing can really top that. Now, it’s just building a legacy, and a legacy with people I want to be with and be around. That was the reason why I picked the Street Profits originally.”

He continued, “It’s not that I’m over or I’m not doing anything, I know what I’m capable of doing and I have a lot left in the tank to win another WWE Championship, to win a Tag Team Championship. I have a lot left in the tank for all of these different areas. I just wanted to bring some people on that I felt would be deserving. I watched The Street Profits for a while and those guys are extremely talented. They just needed the right allies. To be an ally for these guys, I think they can do some incredible things.”

Lashley and the Street Profits are taking on the LWO WWE Fastlane on Saturday.