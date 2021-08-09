wrestling / News

Bobby Lashley Will Be The Next Guest On Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, Schedule For WWE on Peacock This Week

August 9, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Broken Skull Sessions Bobby Lashley

WWE has announced the new content coming to the WWE Network on Peacock this week, which includes a new Broken Skull Sessions with Bobby Lashley. You can find the full list of new content below.

Monday, August 9
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, August 11
Monday Night Raw (7/12/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump: AJ Styles & Omos – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (8/10/21)

Thursday, August 12
NXT UK
This Week in WWE

Friday, August 13
205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, August 14
WWE Main Event (7/22/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 184
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 117

Sunday, August 15
Friday Night SmackDown (7/16/21) (also available on free tier)
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Bobby Lashley

