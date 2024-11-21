Bobby Lashley Wins Handicap Match In AEW In-Ring Debut On Dynamite

Bobby Lashley picked up a two-on-one win in his first AEW match on this week’s Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Lashley face off with Cheeseburger and Joe Keys, a match that Lashley won in dominating fashion.

The match was a warmup bout for Lashley, who will be making his singles AEW debut against Swerve Strickland at Full Gear on Saturday.