wrestling / News

Bobby Lashley Wins Handicap Match In AEW In-Ring Debut On Dynamite

November 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Bobby Lashley Shelton Benjamin 11-20-24 Image Credit: AEW

Bobby Lashley picked up a two-on-one win in his first AEW match on this week’s Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Lashley face off with Cheeseburger and Joe Keys, a match that Lashley won in dominating fashion.

The match was a warmup bout for Lashley, who will be making his singles AEW debut against Swerve Strickland at Full Gear on Saturday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Bobby Lashley, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading