Bobby Lashley Wins Via DQ At WWE Elimination Chamber, Lesnar Destroys All After

The third match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley did not have a definitive ending at WWE Elimination Chamber. Lashley had Lesnar in the Hurt Lock, but Lesnar hit him with a low blow to get himself disqualified. After the match Lesnar hit an F5 on the referee and Lashley, then put Lashley through the announce table before hitting the referee with an F5 on the floor. You can follow along with our live coverage of the event here.

