wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Wins Via DQ At WWE Elimination Chamber, Lesnar Destroys All After
The third match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley did not have a definitive ending at WWE Elimination Chamber. Lashley had Lesnar in the Hurt Lock, but Lesnar hit him with a low blow to get himself disqualified. After the match Lesnar hit an F5 on the referee and Lashley, then put Lashley through the announce table before hitting the referee with an F5 on the floor. You can follow along with our live coverage of the event here.
The Beast and The All Mighty clash at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/3FWD2wwtL8
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023
NOBODY is safe from a @BrockLesnar F-5 at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/eKwweYSN46
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023
Oh, you ain't know? They call him…@fightbobby 🎶#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/PIvfBE0ZlI
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
Brock Lesnar is READY 😤#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/82DEMGSQJG
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
BIG MEATY MEN 'BOUT TO SLAP MEAT 🥩#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/dwrRQ8XDuz
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
When you have unlimited finishers 😅#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/fHOAI1xu7r
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
.@fightbobby wins by DQ…but at what cost 🤯#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/RoxfP1tILU
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Calls Ariel Helwani a ‘Fraud’ After Smackdown Appearance, Helwani Responds
- Note On Kenny Omega’s AEW Contract Status, Interest From WWE
- Jey Uso Sparks Speculation Ahead of Elimination Chamber With New Social Media Pic
- Cody Rhodes Says Vince McMahon Wanted To Give Dusty Rhodes the Hulk Hogan Treatment