– WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently joined the Perform podcast, and he was asked about a potential MMA fight with Dave Bautista (aka former WWE Superstar Batista). Bautista fought in MMA once, beating Vince Lucero. Lashley stated the following on Bautista (via Fightful):

“I love where Dave is and I never try to drum up any controversy or any kind of friction. Dave is definitely somebody I would love to have a match with. It would be something that would do some huge box office numbers. Dave, since he’s left WWE, his whole entire career has exploded to another level. Of course you want to bring somebody like him back. If we can, I know it would be a great match up. I never say that one person is going to win in a competition like that. I’m always betting on myself, but at the end of the day, the fans would win that.”

Lashley has an MMA record of 15-2. He last fought in 2016, beating Josh Appelt by submission in the second round.