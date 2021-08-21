Bobby Lashley On A Potential WrestleMania Match With Brock Lesnar, State Of the WWE RAW Roster

In a recent interview on the Battleground podcast, Bobby Lashley discussed a potential match with Brock Lesnar, his thoughts on the state of the WWE RAW roster, and much more. You can read highlights from Bobby Lashley below.

Bobby Lashley on a potential match with Brock Lesnar and other talent he wants to work with on the RAW roster: “Of course there’s the big elephant in the room that everybody talks about all the time with the Brock match. That’s always gonna be something people talk about, and I don’t mind talking about it. I think a Brock match would be really big. I don’t know what Brock is doing, I think he’s just eating deer and elk somewhere. He’s out there chasing animals in the woods and ripping them apart with his hands. That’s what Brock is about. But one thing you have to take into consideration also is this roster a fun roster. We have a lot of cool people and matchups I’m interested in. You could go all the way down to guys like Drew Gulak – the guy’s incredible. Ali, Ricochet, these guys are incredible. They have the possibility of breaking the mold and stepping in to that world champion picture. Riddle is making some big waves. Keith Lee and Damian Priest are looking amazing out there. [Karrion] Kross just came in. You’ve got the guys who are already there – Randy [Orton] and AJ [Styles]. Omos is a giant, we don’t even know what he can do. Elias is there, Sheamus is there, and Jinder just came back. Drew is still there. So I’m saying that we like those guys in the business to come back and we talk about Brock and Goldberg, but we still have a lot of guys on the roster who are extremely talented, and I’m really interested in the opportunity to have feuds with all these guys.”

On the type of match he’d want with Lesnar and why he’d be intrigued by a WrestleMania match between the two: “I think it’s a championship match. I think it’s a championship match because Brock is not going to come back for me just because he wants to have a match with me. Brock is like a Goldberg. Brock comes back for a title. So, it’s either me or Roman [Reigns]. I think WrestleMania would be really interesting if we saw a Rock vs Roman match, and a Bobby vs Brock match as two of the headliners.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the Battleground podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.