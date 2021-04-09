wrestling / News
WWE News: Several More Classic PPVs Added to Peacock, Bobby Lashley’s WrestleMania Workout
– Peacock has added some more classic WWE PPVs in nWo/WCW Souled Out, Night of Champions, and more. The company has added the following shows to the service:
* ECW Guilty As Charged (1999 – 2001)
* ECW Hardcore Heaven (1995, 1997 – 2000)
* ECW Living Dangerously (1998 – 2000)
* ECW November to Remember (1995, 1997 – 2001)
* ECW/WWE One Night Stand (2005 – 2008)
* nWo/WCW Souled Out (1997 – 2001)
* WWE Judgment Day (1998, 2000 – 2009)
* WWE Over The Limit (2010 – 2012)
* WWE Breaking Point (2009)
* WCW SuperBrawl 1- 9, 2000, and SuperBrawl: Revenge
* WCW Beach Blast (1992 – 1993)
* WCW Fall Brawl (1993 – 2000)
* WCW Uncensored (1995 – 2000)
* WCW Wrestle War (1989 – 1992)
* WWE Bad Blood (2003, 2004)
* WWE Night of Champions (2008 – 2015)
* WWE Unforgiven (1998 – 2008)
* WWE Vengeance (2001 – 2007, 2011)
– WWE has posted a new video hyping WrestleMania 37, looking at Bobby Lashley’s workout ahead of the big event. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Bobby Lashley primes his imposing physique for his WWE Championship defense against Drew McIntyre on Night 1 of WrestleMania, streaming live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere.”
More Trending Stories
- Triple H On Teaming With Stephanie McMahon At WrestleMania 34 To Face Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey, Favorite Moments From Match
- Big E On Not Knowing What Nigerian Drum Fight Is, Having His First-Ever Singles Match At WrestleMania
- Drew McIntyre Admits There Was Truth Behind RAW Locker Room Speech, Discusses Potentially Opening WrestleMania 37
- Charlotte Flair Shares Pictures From New Revealing Photoshoot