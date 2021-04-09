WWE News: Several More Classic PPVs Added to Peacock, Bobby Lashley’s WrestleMania Workout

– Peacock has added some more classic WWE PPVs in nWo/WCW Souled Out, Night of Champions, and more. The company has added the following shows to the service:

* ECW Guilty As Charged (1999 – 2001)

* ECW Hardcore Heaven (1995, 1997 – 2000)

* ECW Living Dangerously (1998 – 2000)

* ECW November to Remember (1995, 1997 – 2001)

* ECW/WWE One Night Stand (2005 – 2008)

* nWo/WCW Souled Out (1997 – 2001)

* WWE Judgment Day (1998, 2000 – 2009)

* WWE Over The Limit (2010 – 2012)

* WWE Breaking Point (2009)

* WCW SuperBrawl 1- 9, 2000, and SuperBrawl: Revenge

* WCW Beach Blast (1992 – 1993)

* WCW Fall Brawl (1993 – 2000)

* WCW Uncensored (1995 – 2000)

* WCW Wrestle War (1989 – 1992)

* WWE Bad Blood (2003, 2004)

* WWE Night of Champions (2008 – 2015)

* WWE Unforgiven (1998 – 2008)

* WWE Vengeance (2001 – 2007, 2011)

– WWE has posted a new video hyping WrestleMania 37, looking at Bobby Lashley’s workout ahead of the big event. You can see the video below, described as follows: