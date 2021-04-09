wrestling / News
WWE News: Bobby Lashley’s WrestleMania Workout, More Classic PPVs Added to Peaock
April 9, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video hyping WrestleMania 37, looking at Bobby Lashley’s workout ahead of the big event. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Bobby Lashley primes his imposing physique for his WWE Championship defense against Drew McIntyre on Night 1 of WrestleMania, streaming live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere.”
– Peacock has added some more PPVs to the WWE in nWo/WCW Souled Out fromo 1997 to 2001 and WWE Night of Champions from 2008 through 2015.
