Bobby Lashley Addresses His Wrestling Future: ‘I’m Ready For Anything’

Bobby Lashley recently weighed in on his future in wrestling following his WWE exit. Lashley exited WWE last month and has teased that he’s not done yet. He commented on his future in a new video posted to his YouTube account.

“I see so many articles about what I’m gonna do,” Lashley said (per Fightful). “Is it WWE? Is it TNA? Is it AEW? I can’t control any of that. But the one thing I can control is how I prepare. I’m ready for anything.”

It was reported last month that AEW has had discussions with Lashley, MVP and Shelton Benjamin, though there’s no confirmation that’s where they will end up.