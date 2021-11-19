Bobby Lashley On Current Landscape In Pro Wrestling, WWE’s Advantage Over Its Competition

In a recent interview with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN, Bobby Lashley discussed the importance of his WWE Championship match with Big E, the current landscape in pro wrestling and WWE having more competition, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Bobby Lashley on the importance of his WWE Championship match with Big E: “I think it was phenomenal. It’s what I try to say when people ask me about the race thing. The biggest thing for me is I like to make sure that it’s a norm. I want to make all these things the norm. Like when I won the title, they were like, ‘Oh, you’re the third African-American, you’re the third black champion, and then Big E was the fourth’. I’m like, ‘We don’t need to put that next to it anymore. It’s just the norm’. I want it to get to the norm with anyone. We don’t want to say, ‘You’re the second African-American, you’re the second Mexican, you’re the second this’. It’s not even about that anymore. I think it’s just making it a norm. Everybody gets the opportunity to win that title. We put in the work. You do the things you have to do. You hustle, and you have the opportunity to win it, and it’s no asterisk by your name. It’s just here’s the guy. Here’s the guy who it is now. I’m glad that we broke those barriers and started to make this a norm. But ultimately, I just wanted to be, ‘Here’s your champion, period’.”

On the current landscape in pro wrestling and WWE having more competition: “I think it’s great right now. I think there’s a lot of competition. I think we’re doing some big things, and we’re moving into a big season for us, with some big news coming around. I think that it’s a good time to be a wrestling fan, and it’s a good time for a wrestler with a good time to step up for everyone. Everybody always says competition is good. I don’t think really we have any serious competition. But the fans like it, the fans like the fact that there are other things going on that forces us to step up.”

On the state of the WWE roster and the company’s advantage over its competition: “Yeah, it actually does. I think myself and a lot of the other guys wish some of the other competition does step up because we’re ready. If you look at our roster, our roster is deep. We have something different. We have something special. There’s a couple of things with it. There’s one to have great wrestlers, and there’s another thing to have superstars. We’re chalk-loaded with both. We have guys that are just pure superstars, and you can take outside of our wrestling world will do other things, and they’re going to be superstars. And we have some guys that are in the dressing room that are just great wrestlers. We have a little bit of everything. I think everyone here is like, if we need to step up, we have all the talent to be able to do it.”