Bobby Lashley On Why He Wanted Out Of WWE Day 1 Main Event, Expectations For Match With Brock Lesnar

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Bobby Lashley discussed why he wanted out of the Day 1 main event, his expectations for his match with Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bobby Lashley on why he wanted out of the Day 1 main event: “The first thing I said was, I said, ‘Get me out of the match.’ I said, ‘It’s a fatal 4-way, me and MVP can do something beforehand, get me out of the match.’ Initially, people were like, ‘What? Are you scared of him?’ No, I’m not scared of him. It’s a match where exactly what happened, happened. He beats someone else and got the title. So essentially, he can say he beat me, Seth, Big E & Kevin right? I mean, the match is five people and I was like, ‘That’s not the way this is going down. Get me out of the match.’ And they were like, ‘Nah, nah, you’ve gotta stay in the match,’ and I was like, ‘Alright.’ There was kind of a lot of people that were like, not happy about it. But I looked it as, ‘At first, get me out of the match, but if I’m staying in the match, then interactions we have with Brock, I have to make a statement.”

On his Raw segment with Brock Lesnar: “The cool thing about it, there were a lot of things said. But there were a lot of things just said me and him looking straight across from each other, and we had a lot of dialogue between us. Then when we went back, he goes, ‘Let’s go, it felt good out there!’ But we had a lot of dialogue right here, and it was awesome. That’s the thing I love about fighting. He’s gonna bring out something in me that I don’t think anybody else could. I mean, Drew brought a level out of me because Drew was somebody that wanted to fight. Sheamus brought a level out of me because Sheamus is someone who’s dirty and rotten and just loves to fight. Brock’s different, and it’s a different level.”

On his expectations for his match with Lesnar at the Royal Rumble: “Bobby was at Brock’s level a long time ago. I’m at a whole different level right now and I think Brock knows that. So the same way I was saying I looked at Brock’s eyes, Brock saw that I saw that Brock didn’t have a soul, Brock was looking in my eyes, and he saw that I enjoyed that. And I think that scared him a little bit. So when we go into the next few weeks, there’s going to be a lot of training going on. But then, when there’s going to be a fight, there’s going to be a fight. And I think leading up to this thing, there’s going to be some blows thrown. Because right now, we’re respecting each other. But there’s going to be a time where there’s going to be some disrespect. And when disrespect happens, we’re both going to have to prove ourselves. So when he says, ‘Bobby Who?’ I’m going to say, ‘Brock who?’ Because that’s what I want to find out.”

