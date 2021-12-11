wrestling / News

Bobby Lashley Being Added to WWE Day 1 Match Teased in Raw Promo

December 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Lashley WWE Raw

A new promo for next week’s WWE Raw teases the idea of Bobby Lashley being added to the WWE Title match at Day 1. You can see the promo below, which hints at Lashley seeking to find his way into the Big E. vs. Kevin Owens match on the January 1st PPV:

