Bobby Lashley To Those Predicting WWE’s Downfall: ‘WWE Is Never Going To Be Beaten Or Contested’

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Bobby Lashley discussed the current atmosphere in WWE, which WWE superstars are impressing him right now, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Bobby Lashley on the potential of Gable Steveson joining WWE: When I met him, he seemed like a really humble kid. I wish I had his potential at such a young age. That kid is going to make so much money in his life because he has so many years ahead of him. He is tagging Dana White on social media. He tagging Vince McMahon, Jon Jones. That is what he should be doing. He should be getting his name out there. I think if he comes to WWE, he would do really well. He is a big kid and very athletic and charismatic. I think he should wait a little bit. He is 21. Wait until I retire at least. When I’m gone, he’ll have an opportunity to possibly win another world title.”

On the current atmosphere in WWE after the recent releases and some predicting WWE’s downfall: “I think the feeling is good. We get tested with so many things. Everyone will say, “This is it. This is the downfall of WWE.” It’s never going to be. We have so much talent in WWE. WWE is never going to be beaten or contested. It’s always going to be the flagship of professional wrestling. That’s never going to change.”

On his experience leaving WWE and later returning to the company: “I just tell the guys if you do get that call, and they say your contact expired, or they have to let you go, the worst thing you can do is be one of those people who goes online bad-mouthing. It looks really sad. A lot of these guys wouldn’t even be the guys they were without WWE. They made a name for themselves. They can just look back at the money they received from WWE up to this point. Then you’re here telling this company you hate them, but you have a brand new house, swimming pool in the back, kids are taken care of with a lot of money in the bank. When I first left, I kept my head down. I kept grinding and knew I was going to find another option to get in again. I never burned any bridges. I came back and became a world champion. Things change all the time. And if it’s not your time, it’s not your time. You just keep grinding because there is a lot of money to be made in the wrestling business. I want to see everyone succeed.”

On which talents on the WWE roster impress him right now: “One person I like his stuff is Drew Gulak. He is awesome. Every time I see him at work I grab him and brainstorm different things. He is one of those guys who is a student and teacher at the same time. He is great. We have so many guys who are amazing. Ali is amazing. Ricochet is amazing. Riddle has been on fire. Keith Lee, Damian Priest, Sheamus, our whole roster is exciting…Big E is running around with that Money in the Bank briefcase. So many people. The roster is packed. I’m excited to hold the title to have these potential matches coming up.”