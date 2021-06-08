wrestling / News

Bobby Lashley Featured On WWE Hell In A Cell Poster

June 8, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE Raw Bobby Lashley

WWE has released its promotional poster for this year’s WWE Hell in a Cell event (h/t Wrestling Inc.), and it features the current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. The show will take place on June 20 inside the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.

Lashley will defend the WWE title against Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell, with the stipulation that if McIntyre loses, he won’t be able to challenge for the championship as long as Lashley is champion.

Here’s the current lineup for Hell in a Cell:

* WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

You can view the promotional poster below.

WWE Hell in a Cell

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, WWE, WWE Hell in a Cell, Blake Lovell

Spotlight

More Stories

loading