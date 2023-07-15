Bobby Lashley Returns On WWE Smackdown, Heads Off With The Street Profits

Bobby Lashley made his return to WWE TV on this week’s Smackdown, inviting the Street Profits for a limousine ride. Lashley made his first appearance since mid-May on Friday’s show, inviting them into the car in order to talk. The car then drove off.

Lashley last competed on WWE TV on the May 12th episode of Smackdown when he lost to AJ Styles in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament.