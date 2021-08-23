Bobby Lashley On His Reaction To WWE Splitting Up The Hurt Business, Possibly Bringing Back the Faction

In a recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley discussed WWE splitting up The Hurt Business, working with Shelton Bejamin and Cedric Alexander, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Bobby Lashley on whether was comfortable speaking up backstage about WWE splitting up The Hurt Business: “I’m comfortable with staying in my lane. In the wrestling business, I think too many people start worrying about so many other things and then they don’t focus on their career. Ultimately, we have to make sure our career is great before trying to do anybody else’s stuff.”

On potentially re-forming The Hurt Business: “There’s lots of guys on the roster that I look and I’m like, man, he looks good – he’s tough, he’s that and he’s that,’ he admitted. ‘Once we have that opportunity, we might open up the Hurt Business and bring some people in and help fuel their career. But it’s one of those things where I have to focus on me for a little while, and I gotta make sure I’m defending the world title.”

On what it was like working with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander: “They’re just a great talent, both of those guys are just amazing. That was the thing that the Hurt Business was, it was what MVP was doing with everybody. Before, those guys were guys that everybody knew they had that it factor, they had what it took to become great – they just didn’t have the opportunity to show their greatness. Then with MVP around and the Hurt Business, everybody loved it because they were like, Wow, these guys deserve the spotlight, these guys have the spotlight and when they got the spotlight, they ran with it.’ Those guys have the opportunity to do it again, and we don’t know what is going to happen in the future. There’s always room for great talent like that.”