Bobby Lashley Wanted Apollo Crews In The Hurt Business, Discusses Advice He Gave Crews Before WWE Return

In a recent edition of After the Bell with Corey Graves, Bobby Lashley discussed winning the WWE title, his advice to Apollo Crews, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bobby Lashley on the emotions of winning the WWE title: “After it was over, it was a lot. I really couldn’t grasp and bring everything in. It was a tremendous amount of emotion. When you’re working, you always think there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Sometimes, you forget there’s light at the end of the tunnel. It happened. I rose my hand out there in the ring, and it just kind of hit me. From then, I went out with the boys. We always go out after Monday night and have some chicken wings and have a couple of drinks and joke and figure out what the next step is. We stayed here all night and talked about how this all came together. It’s been crazy. My phone has been ringing off the hook. A lot of people had belief in me that I didn’t even know.”

On working with MVP in The Hurt Business: “It’s amazing. Me and MVP have a lot of history together. We’re like those brothers who fight all the time. We agree on a whole bunch of things, and we disagree on a whole bunch of things. But the one thing we do agree on is what we do. We love to be out there and put on a show and fight. It’s just amazing. So, having him by my side has been a cool experience.”

On his advice to Apollo Crews and wanting Crews in the faction: “Before I even came back, Apollo sent me a DM. I didn’t even know Apollo. He was like, ‘I have a couple of questions to ask you. Did you ever get frustrated when you were here?’ I was like, ‘You’re talking to a man that’s not in and that wants to get in. You’re in the greatest place you can be right now, and you’re an amazing talent. That’s something that can’t be denied. Just stay there. Maybe it’s not your time right now. Eat catering, have a good time, whenever you have an opportunity to get out there, do the best you can and you won’t be denied because you’re incredible.’ It takes time, sometimes. When I came back, I was like, ‘You can have me beat Roman and go after Brock and do main event matches, or you can make me suffer and pay some dues. I don’t mind doing either.’ That’s what I told [Apollo].

“Don’t mind it. Anytime you get the opportunity to get in the ring, just do it. When you do it, they’ll find a place for you. Keep bugging them. Tell them you’ll do this and you wanna do this. Keep throwing things at them. Maybe, sooner or later, something will stick. The greatest thing you have going for you is how talented you are and how much respect everybody has for you. That won’t be denied. You’re gonna eventually be in a big position. Stick in there, man. That’s what I told him. When I got in and had the opportunity to work with him, I was like, ‘Apollo is a cool dude.’ When we started The Hurt Business, we wanted Apollo first. I was like, ‘Apollo, you need that, man. You’re too pretty, you’re too nice. We like you too much. You gotta be hated. You gotta have some grit.’ We tell Cedric, ‘Be as dirty as you can,’ and Cedric is dirty. Apollo needs that too.”

