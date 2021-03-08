wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley To Defend WWE Title Against The Miz On Tonight’s RAW
March 8, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced that The Miz has been granted his rematch for the WWE Championship, and he’ll get his shot at Bobby Lashley on tonight’s edition of RAW. Lashley won the WWE title for the first time last week after defeating Miz in the main event.
Here’s the full release from WWE on the rematch:
Last week on Raw, Bobby Lashley conquered The Miz in dominant fashion to become the new WWE Champion in a Lumberjack Match.
Tonight, the All Mighty titleholder will kick off his reign in a rematch against The A-Lister. Can Miz find a way to overcome the intense force of nature? Or will it simply be the first stop on the All Mighty Road to WrestleMania? Don’t miss Monday Night Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.
