Various News: Bobby Roode Also Battling Illness This Week, Tonight’s MLW Card

– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bobby Roode was also battling illness this past week and had trouble speaking during his promo. He joins Finn Balor, Alexa Bliss, and Mandy Rose as those that were sick this week.

– MLW will debut tonightin Miami, Florida for a TV taping at the Scottish Rite Temple. The following matches are scheduled for the taping…

* Pentagon Jr. vs. Teddy Hart

* Falls Count Anywhere: Sami Callihan vs. LA Park (with Salina de la Renta)

* No Holds Barred: Tom Lawlor vs. Simon Gotch

* Dragón Lee vs. Rich Swann

* Rush vs. Shane Strickland

* DJZ vs. Hijo de LA Park (with Salina de la Renta)