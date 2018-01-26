Bobby Roode Announces Glorious US Open Challenge For Royal Rumble Pre-Show

WWE and Bobby Roode have announced the first ever Glorious US Open Challenge for the Royal Rumble Kickoff show this Sunday.

Who will it be?

Who will answer the first EVER #Glorious #USOpen Challenge at #RoyalRumble?

You'll have to tune into the Kickoff to find out. The door is open, who's going to walk through it?

Here is the updated card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Elias, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Aiden English, Rusev, Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Tye Dillinger, The Miz, TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match: Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Bayley, Naomi, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, TBA

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Kane vs. Braun Strowman

Handicap Match for WWE Title: AJ Styles (c) vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

RAW Tag Team Title Match: Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan (c) vs. The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro)

2 of 3 Falls for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The Usos (c) vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

WWE United States Championship: Bobby Roode (c) vs TBA (Kickoff Pre-Show)