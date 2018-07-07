WWE News: Bobby Roode And Other Hype MSG Show, Lana Cheers On Russia In World Cup, WWE Pays Tribute To Mark Henry On Chocolate Day

– Several WWE superstars are hyping up tonight’s RAW live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

20 years is a long time, but finally I get a chance to walk the aisle @TheGarden ….Tonight “The Worlds Most Famous Arena” becomes Absolutely #Glorious — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) July 7, 2018

I’ve gone from @mcitywrestling wrestling in a Chinese restaurant to @WWE wrestling #MadisonSquareGarden – Just a Aussie loving a Dream! 🇦🇺 — WWE Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) July 7, 2018

– Russia took on Croatia in the World Cup today, with Croatia winning 4-3 to move on to the final four with Belgium, France and England. Lana, however, was cheering for Russia.

I believe in miracles! I believe in the underdog! Just like #Russia in the #WorldCup ! We are going to win on #LANADAY !!!!!! I believe !!!!!!! #RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/OH2UE8HngE — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 7, 2018

– WWE posted a tribute to Mark Henry in honor of World Chocolate Day.

Only ONE Superstar comes to mind when we think of #WorldChocolateDay… "Sexual Chocolate" @TheMarkHenry! pic.twitter.com/8UVvHkEo3p — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2018