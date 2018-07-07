Quantcast

 

WWE News: Bobby Roode And Other Hype MSG Show, Lana Cheers On Russia In World Cup, WWE Pays Tribute To Mark Henry On Chocolate Day

July 7, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bobby Roode

– Several WWE superstars are hyping up tonight’s RAW live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

– Russia took on Croatia in the World Cup today, with Croatia winning 4-3 to move on to the final four with Belgium, France and England. Lana, however, was cheering for Russia.

– WWE posted a tribute to Mark Henry in honor of World Chocolate Day.

