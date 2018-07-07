wrestling / News
WWE News: Bobby Roode And Other Hype MSG Show, Lana Cheers On Russia In World Cup, WWE Pays Tribute To Mark Henry On Chocolate Day
– Several WWE superstars are hyping up tonight’s RAW live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
20 years is a long time, but finally I get a chance to walk the aisle @TheGarden ….Tonight “The Worlds Most Famous Arena” becomes Absolutely #Glorious
— Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) July 7, 2018
Ahead of making her debut at @TheGarden tonight, @WWEEmberMoon has one goal in mind…to ECLIPSE her competition! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/oz4nib6xww
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2018
Progression pic.twitter.com/kfPeotp0Pd
— LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 7, 2018
I’ve gone from @mcitywrestling wrestling in a Chinese restaurant to @WWE wrestling #MadisonSquareGarden – Just a Aussie loving a Dream! 🇦🇺
— WWE Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) July 7, 2018
– Russia took on Croatia in the World Cup today, with Croatia winning 4-3 to move on to the final four with Belgium, France and England. Lana, however, was cheering for Russia.
Come ON #Russia 🇷🇺!!!!! My heart is racing !!!!!! #RUSCRO #WorldCup
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 7, 2018
I believe in miracles! I believe in the underdog! Just like #Russia in the #WorldCup ! We are going to win on #LANADAY !!!!!! I believe !!!!!!! #RUSCRO pic.twitter.com/OH2UE8HngE
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 7, 2018
Wow #Russia 🇷🇺 when they scored ! #RussiaVsCroatia ! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9jQsRIXV2A
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 7, 2018
– WWE posted a tribute to Mark Henry in honor of World Chocolate Day.
Only ONE Superstar comes to mind when we think of #WorldChocolateDay… "Sexual Chocolate" @TheMarkHenry! pic.twitter.com/8UVvHkEo3p
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2018
You better believe it cause That’s what I do! https://t.co/KAn8N05Ak1
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) July 7, 2018