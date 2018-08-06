wrestling / News
Various News: Bobby Roode & Kevin Owens Brawl at WWE Live Event, New Eva Marie Vlog, Matt Hardy’s Woken Word
August 6, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is video of Bobby Roode and Kevin Owens brawling at the weekend WWE live event in North Charleston, SC…
It looks like @REALBobbyRoode put up a GLORIOUS effort against @FightOwensFight at #WWECharleston! pic.twitter.com/u4udfeXLeO
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2018
– Here is a new Vlog from former WWE performer Eva Marie…
– Here is Matt Hardy’s latest woken word…
It's time for the latest installment of @MATTHARDYBRAND's Woken Word of the Week! pic.twitter.com/tRFw2rw4nR
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2018