Bobby Roode Rebrands Himself as Robert Roode on Raw

– Bobby Roode has undergone a bit of a makeover, as he revealed on Monday’s episode of Raw. As you can see below, Roode has announced that he is now known as “Glorious” Robert Roode and has shaved his beard off, leaving him with a mustache.

Roode said he’s never felt better in his life and is now able to dominate Raw now that he’s dropped “150 pounds of dead weight” in Chad Gable, who moved to Smackdown in the Superstar Shakeup last week. He added that his opponent for tonight, Ricochet, reminds him a lot of Gable that way.