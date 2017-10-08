Bobby Roode Says He’s Making It a Rule That His Kids Have to Play as Him in WWE 2K18, Discusses Struggling With Learning How to Play

– Hardcore Gamer recently interviewed WWE Superstar and former NXT world champion Bobby Roode, where he discusses being a part of his first WWE video game experience in WWE 2K18. Below are some highlights from the interview.

Roode on what type of video games his kids like: “My kids are into sports, so Madden and we’re Canadian, so NHL hockey. … Yeah, it’s a Canadian rule. They’ve become big into the WWE games and get them for Christmas, so this year, the mandatory house rule is they have to play the game as their dad.”

Roode on being in a WWE game: “Yeah, I’m having an amazing time and being in a game is a huge deal. The way the graphics are and to emulate my entrance and the song, it’s really cool to sit back and see that.”

Roode on playing as himself and trying to make himself win the WWE championship: “Yeah, I was going to have a chance to play as Tyler Breeze, but we ran out of time. But it’s just like going to SmackDown and have the entrance in WrestleMania. … If I can win a match! I struggle with the games, but I’ll get some practice with the kids.”