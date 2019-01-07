Bobby Roode Says Kenny Omega Would Be His Choice For a Surprise Royal Rumble Entrant

– Bobby Roode spoke with Planeta Wrestling for a new interview discussing his WWE run, the Royal Rumble and more. Audio is below, plus highlights per Wrestling Inc:

On who his choice for a surprise Royal Rumble entrant would be: “Right now it seems like the stars in the business, the people I’m familiar with, are definitely in the WWE or quite possibly one of the 30 guys that are already in the match. But if you’re looking for an outside guy, I don’t know, it’s gotta be Kenny Omega then. He’s a fellow Canadian and a guy that, I think, has a lot of talent and would be a huge edition to this company. But who knows? We’ll see what happens.”

On his position in the company: “I just like being me, and whether the people love me or hate me, that’s their own prerogative. That’s the beautiful thing about the WWE Universe, everybody has an opinion and everybody can cheer and boo. I just get put in situations where I can go out there and I can just perform at a high level, have a great match, have great opponents to be in the ring with and tell stories with, and I think that’s the key for me. So I’m very comfortable right now and I feel like I’m doing some of my best work right now in the tag team with Chad.”