Bobby Roode Says WWE Wants To Build A Bigger Performance Center

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet, Bobby Roode revealed that WWE is looking into building a bigger version of the Performance Center for trainees. Here are highlights:

On the Performance Center: “From what I hear, it’s [Performance Center] going to continue to grow. I heard that they’re looking to build a new facility — a larger facility.”

On who he likes in NXT: “Dream is one guy that I think had a huge upside. He has a ton of athletic ability and just gets it. He’s very in tune with his character — which is huge — especially on the main roster.”

On how things are different on the main roster: “It’s a different world on the main roster. It really is. Different people see you as different things. The glorious song and the glorious entrance — people really love. It’s one of those things where the character has to adapt that.”