Bobby Steveson Appears in Cameo On WWE NXT
Gable Steveson’s brother Bobby made a cameo appearance on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Bobby Steveson was in the segment in which Grayson Waller was kicked out of the NXT locker room by Bron Breakker for his attack against Johnny Gargano last week.
Steveson, who will be using the ring name Damon Kemp in NXT, was seated next to Breakker in the scene. Randy Beidelschies and Jacoby Brooks were also in the scene.
"You're not welcome in this locker room anymore."#WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @GraysonWWE pic.twitter.com/dsIn07KBsH
— WWE (@WWE) December 15, 2021
Some yet to be seen talents were involved in that backstage bit with Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller.
They include: Damon Kemp (Bobby Steveson), Randy Beidelschies, and Jacoby Brooks. #WWENXT
— Nathaniel ☝️ (@NateTheChive) December 15, 2021
