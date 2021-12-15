Bobby Steveson Appears in Cameo On WWE NXT

Gable Steveson’s brother Bobby made a cameo appearance on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Bobby Steveson was in the segment in which Grayson Waller was kicked out of the NXT locker room by Bron Breakker for his attack against Johnny Gargano last week.

Steveson, who will be using the ring name Damon Kemp in NXT, was seated next to Breakker in the scene. Randy Beidelschies and Jacoby Brooks were also in the scene.