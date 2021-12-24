wrestling / News

Bobby Steveson Hypes 205 Live Debut on Tomorrow’s Show

December 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
205 Live

Bobby Steveson is making his 205 Live debut tomorrow, and he took to Instagram to hype the show. Steveson, who is the brother of Gable Steveson and is now using the ring name Damon Kemp, posted to his account to promote his match against Andre Chase.

Also set for tomorrow’s show are Solo Sikoa vs. Ru Feng and Ivy Nile vs. Fallon Henley.

