Bobby Steveson On Being Written Off NXT: ‘The Parking Lot Is a Deadly Place’

Bobby Steveson reflected on how he was written off of NXT TV and the dangers of the NXT parking lot. The former Damon Kemp was written off after his exit by the No Quarter Catch Crew having put him in the trunk of a car in the parking lot, and Steveson talked about his storyline exit with Fightful. You can see the highlights below:

On how he was written off: “Yeah, the parking lot is a deadly place. Like I said, I got the call on Monday and then I was obviously just don’t go on the TV if you’re not being resigned. So I guess like the guys are telling me, I was just being told like, ‘Hey, we don’t know what we’re doing yet. We’re just like waiting around because like we don’t have a script or anything like that.’ So I’m assuming that they had to flip-flop a lot of things because right when I was called, I just announced that I was not being resigned. So I don’t know if they had to flip-flop a lot of things apart on that script because they weren’t telling them anything. Then I tuned in, I watched it, and I was like, ‘Oh, I gotta do it somehow. At least I didn’t end up swimming with the fishes.’ Yeah, I’m hiding in a trunk until I get a hopefully another call to bust out.”

On his reaction to the segment: “Obviously I heard. I was like, ‘Dang, man.’ I was watching. I had a laugh about it. I put a funny tweet out because me and Myles Borne were pretty close. I just put a tweet out and I was like, ‘Oh, shout out to Myles Borne for keeping the AC on for me,’ being in the trunk. Had a fun laugh with that, but obviously it hurt because I didn’t expect it to be you being written off like that. But I had a laugh about it, but I also had a few frowns about it, but I guess you gotta write someone off somehow.”