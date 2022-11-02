Bodhi Hayward Posts New Video Following WWE Release

Bodhi Hayward has shared a new video reacting to his release from WWE. As reported, the Chase U member was one of five names released from the company today. Hayward posted a video to his social media accounts in which he reflects on his release.

Hayward noted that he’s now Brady Booker, saying:

“What up, Brodies. It’s your boy, Bohdi Hayward — Brady Booker here to tell you I was just released from the WWE. I’m hurt, I’m embarrassed, and Brodies, I’m just down bad. For the past 18 months, Andre Chase University and wrestling have been my whole life. But I am no stranger to adversity. Adversity is something that has come up my whole life, and I’ve always found a way to get on top. I will do it again. I’m Brady Booker, and I’m here to stay.”