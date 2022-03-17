Bodhi Hayward vs. Dante Chen, Quinn vs. Kemp, Feroz vs. Legend Set for Tomorrow’s NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has released the online preview for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. Dante Chen faces Bodhi Hayward and more. Here’s the updated lineup and full preview:

* Bodhi Hayward vs. Dante Chen

* Valentina Feroz vs. Lash Legend

* Xyon Quinn vs. Damon Kemp

NXT Level Up preview: Chen and Hayward primed for monumental clash

A can’t-miss edition of NXT Level Up will feature Dante Chen taking on Bodhi Hayward in a thrilling clash, Xyon Quinn engaging Damon Kemp in a slugfest, and Valentina Feroz looking to settle the score with Lash Legend.

The main event collision between Chen and Hayward seems certain to divide the NXT Universe, as Chen and Hayward routinely receive warm welcomes from those in attendance.

For Chen, a victory would give him a 6-1 record since making his WWE debut in September, while Bodhi Hayward is looking to do right by Chase University and bounce back from a recent singles loss to Brooks Jensen.

Plus, Quinn and Kemp are set to engage in a time-tested battle, as the former will attempt to make good use of his rugby background and quick striking ability to best the latter, who is most reliant on his mat-grappling acumen.

Quinn is hoping to break out of a recent cold streak, while the newcomer Kemp searches for his first WWE win.

And Feroz, a wildly popular competitor in the NXT Arena, will attempt to use her tenacity and speed to take out the towering Legend.

Legend has seemingly refocused on singles competition – where she has won her last three matches – after refusing to share the spotlight with any of her prospective tag team partners.

Don’t miss an incredible episode of NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!