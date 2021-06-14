wrestling / News
Bollywood Actor Reminds Everyone He Defeated The Undertaker Once
In a post on Twitter, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar posted a meme about wrestlers who have defeated the Undertaker, including himself with Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Triple H. He then noted that it was for the 1996 film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and that Brian Lee played Undertaker in the movie. Brian Lee also played Undertaker during the infamous ‘Undertaker vs. Undertaker’ angle at Summerslam 1994.
Kumar wrote: “A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film.”
A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow!
A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film 😊 pic.twitter.com/w7J5z3QGBQ
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 13, 2021
