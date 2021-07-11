Bollywood Boyz Thought They Would Get A Bigger Run During Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title Reign

The Bollywood Boyz were teamed up with Jinder Mahal during his WWE Championship run in 2017, but they didn’t work in the ring much and were surprised by that. Samir and Sunil Singh appeared on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life (per Fightful and discussed their WWE runs, including during Mahal’s title reign. You can see some highlights below:

Samir on thinking they’d get a push during Mahal’s WWE Championship run: “When Jinder got the title, we felt like [we would work more] but it never happened and we felt strung along for a little bit. I got hurt for a few months with a torn ACL. Other than that, we were just waiting and thought we’d get that run.”

Samir on their run following Mahal’s title loss: “When Jinder dropped the title, we were looking over our shoulders and thought, ‘is this it for us?’ For three straight years, we still got booked. I remember Michael Hayes sitting us down when my brother was injured and he was like, ‘We applaud you for everything you’ve done and you work hard so we’ll keep you going with Jinder and we’ll get you in tag matches and do six-man matches.’ When my brother was out, I wasn’t sure what they would do with me, but they kept us going because they appreciated the work we were doing.”