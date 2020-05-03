wrestling / News
WWE News: Boneyard Match Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas, Full Backlash 2008 Match, Latest Superstar Home Cooking
May 3, 2020 | Posted by
– The latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas takes a trip into the Boneyard to capture the essence of the cinematic WrestleMania 36 match. You can see the video featuring Rob Schamberger below:
– WWE posted the full WWE Title Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match from Backlash 2008 online. The match, which you can see below, featured Randy Orton defending the title from John Cena, Triple H and JBL:
– A new episode of Superstar Home Cooking (recorded last month) has Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox baking praline cookies:
