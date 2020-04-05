wrestling / News

Backstage Reaction in WWE To Boneyard Match, Who Was Involved In Putting It Together, WWE Wanted Babyfaces Going Over at WM 36

April 5, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
AJ Styles Undertaker WWE WrestleMania 36

The Wrestling Observer reports that last night’s Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 is being considered a huge success and similar stuff is now expected in the future. Michael Hayes was the producer of the show last night and Triple H was said to be very hands on as well.

The Wrestling Observer reports that WWE wanted as many babyfaces to go over as possible due to the negativity of what is going on in the world right now.

