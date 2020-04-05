wrestling / News
Backstage Reaction in WWE To Boneyard Match, Who Was Involved In Putting It Together, WWE Wanted Babyfaces Going Over at WM 36
April 5, 2020 | Posted by
– The Wrestling Observer reports that last night’s Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 is being considered a huge success and similar stuff is now expected in the future. Michael Hayes was the producer of the show last night and Triple H was said to be very hands on as well.
– The Wrestling Observer reports that WWE wanted as many babyfaces to go over as possible due to the negativity of what is going on in the world right now.
