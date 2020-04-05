wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights from WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match, Braun Strowman Interview, HBK Tweet
– WWE has released a highlight videos from the much-talked-about Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and the Undertaker from WrestleMania 36.
– In an interview after WrestleMania 36, Braun Strowman said his Universal Title win shows that you can achieve anything you want if you work hard, noting that so many people told him he’d never achieve this, and that it doesn’t feel real.
– Here is Braun Strowman’s first photo shoot as WWE Universal Champion.
– Shawn Michaels praised WrestleMania 36 night one.
Night one of #Wrestlemania was 🔥. Can’t wait for tomorrow.
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 5, 2020
