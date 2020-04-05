wrestling / News
WWE News: Where Boneyard Match Was Filmed, Undertaker’s WrestleMania 36 Music, Becky Lynch Set for SportsCenter
April 5, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match was filmed in the Orlando, FL area.
– The song that The Undertaker made his entrance to during WrestleMania 36 was “Now That We’re Dead” by Metallica.
– WWE has announced that Becky Lynch will appear on ESPN SportsCenter on Sunday morning at 10:15AM ET following her win at WrestleMania 36 on Saturday night.
Just hours removed from her #WrestleMania victory, #WWERAW #WomensChampion @BeckyLynchWWE will appear on @espn’s @SportsCenter Sunday morning at 10:15 a.m. to discuss her victory over @QoSBaszler at The #ShowOfShows! https://t.co/zEWfAaLENC
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Enzo Discusses WWE’s ‘Horrendous’ Decision to Go On With WrestleMania 36 at Performance Center
- CM Punk Says WWE Made the Wrong Decision To Not Reschedule WrestleMania 36, Calls Wrestling ‘Unwatchable’ Without Live Crowd
- Arn Anderson Discusses The Meeting Vince McMahon Called To Pick A New Face of WWE After The Rock – Steve Austin Era & Why They Decided On John Cena
- Jim Cornette Says CM Punk Made A Big Mistake Returning on WWE Backstage, Discusses Reports that Vince McMahon Refuses To Work With Him