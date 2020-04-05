wrestling / News

WWE News: Where Boneyard Match Was Filmed, Undertaker’s WrestleMania 36 Music, Becky Lynch Set for SportsCenter

April 5, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
AJ Styles Undertaker WWE WrestleMania 36

PWInsider reports that the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match was filmed in the Orlando, FL area.

– The song that The Undertaker made his entrance to during WrestleMania 36 was “Now That We’re Dead” by Metallica.

– WWE has announced that Becky Lynch will appear on ESPN SportsCenter on Sunday morning at 10:15AM ET following her win at WrestleMania 36 on Saturday night.

