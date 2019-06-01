wrestling / News

WWE News: Bonus Clip From Triple H Road to WrestleMania Special, Natalya Hypes NXT TakeOver, Charlotte Flair’s Salsa Lesson

May 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H Billy Gunn Hall of Fame

– WWE has released a bonus clip from their Triple H Road to WrestleMania that debuted this week. You can see the video below of The Game giving his D-X comrades a gift in honor of their Hall of Fame induction:

– Natalya posted to Twitter to promote this weekend’s NXT TakeOver: XXV remembering her own experience at the first TakeOver event:

– Charlotte Flair posted video of her first salsa lesson to Twitter:

