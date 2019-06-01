wrestling / News
WWE News: Bonus Clip From Triple H Road to WrestleMania Special, Natalya Hypes NXT TakeOver, Charlotte Flair’s Salsa Lesson
May 31, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released a bonus clip from their Triple H Road to WrestleMania that debuted this week. You can see the video below of The Game giving his D-X comrades a gift in honor of their Hall of Fame induction:
– Natalya posted to Twitter to promote this weekend’s NXT TakeOver: XXV remembering her own experience at the first TakeOver event:
One of the highlights of my career to be a part of the first @WWENXT #Takeover 🙏 https://t.co/XbkTRjZEkr
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 31, 2019
– Charlotte Flair posted video of her first salsa lesson to Twitter:
My FIRST salsa lesson! (I was so nervous) 😳 thank you Paul! 💃 pic.twitter.com/Zf2w0sjiis
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 31, 2019
More Trending Stories
- More On WWE Superstars Looking To Get Out Of The Company, Including NXT Talent
- More Details On What WWE’s Plans Were For Nia Jax vs. Dean Ambrose
- Timekeeper At Double or Nothing Yelled At By Aja Kong For Ringing Bell Early
- Jon Moxley Recalls Telling WWE That He Was Leaving and How Vince McMahon Reacted, Says He Thought He Was Being Buried With Nia Jax Angle