Bonuses Revealed For WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Fightful reports that one of the talents in WWE that were used in WWE 2K Battlegrounds revealed that were told they would get a $35,000 bonus for appearing in the game. It was noted that this isn’t what video game paychecks used to be but still “pretty good.”

It’s not expected that Battlegrounds will sell nearly what WWE games normally do.

Other stars were said to be confused, as they will be available as DLC but were told they wouldn’t get the same bonus because they didn’t have main roster contracts yet.