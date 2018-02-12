Bonuses For WWE Executives Released in SEC Filing

– WWE has issued an SEC filing revealing the performance stock bonuses for several WWE executives including Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. PWInsider reports that the filing announced the 2018 performance stock bonuses as follows, with last year’s bonuses in parentheses:

Kevin Dunn: 52,062 (239,233)

Stephanie Lesvesque: 46,963 (38,507)

Paul Levesque: 43,145 (38,507)

Michelle D. Wilson: 42,770 (232,157)

George A. Barrios: 42,349 (231,780)

Michael J. Luisi: 28,398 (30,805)

Casey Collins: 23,622 (27,725)

Basil V. Devito Jr: 13,002 (16,173)

Blake Timothy Bilstad: 10,994 (12,322)

Mark Kowal: 8,358 (9,627)