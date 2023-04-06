wrestling / News
Book On Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Set For 2024 Release
A new book about the journey of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn is set to release next year. Hybrid Shoot has announced that J.J. McGee’s Fight Forever: The Ballad of Kevin and Sami is set to release in early 2024 and will chronicle the journey of Owens and Zayn throughout their careers, from the independents though their win at WrestlMania 39.
The book is described as follows:
In Fight Forever: The Ballad of Kevin and Sami, she’s exploring a partnership unlike any other—the saga of two men who fought their way from high school gyms to the grandest stage of them all at WrestleMania without ever losing touch with who they are.
Each chapter of this history will focus in-depth on one match, the fictional story leading up to and away from it, and some of the real events connected to it. As we move from one match to the next, you’ll hear about the triumphs and losses, the disasters and miracles, the heroes and villains–both in the fiction and in reality–and follow along as the two men at the center of the story grapple with the defining question of both the characters’ and the real peoples’ lives:
“Can we succeed together, or are we stronger apart?”
