Booker T On AEW Airing the All In Footage, If It Helps Jack Perry

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about AEW’s decision to air the All In incident footage between CM Punk and Jack Perry on a recent episode of Dynamite.

You can check out some highlights below:

On AEW airing the All In footage: “I mean, everybody has been talking about the footage man. We the only ones who haven’t expounded on it, the situation between Punk and Perry. So I think that’s something that we definitely got to delve into. Because they said they were gonna do it. I was very, very skeptical. I was like, ‘There’s no way they’re gonna show that footage.’ And boom, low and behold, Tony Khan said, ‘We’re gonna do it.’ I heard it was against a lot of — you know, talent said, ‘Hey, man, maybe we should do this,’ but Tony said ‘No, I’m making the decision. We’re gonna we’re gonna roll it.’ I don’t know, man. It definitely was not a good look for AEW, but they did get a bump out of the situation. They did get a bump. I know that show started out to hit close to a million. I didn’t crack it there, by the end of the show. It was way down of course. But I don’t know.”

On Punk’s role in the incident and it leading to Perry’s TV return: “You know what? One thing I was reading in one article, it said that this video proved that CM Punk was the aggressor in this situation. Maybe that was what they were trying to get out there. Maybe they want the world to know that Jack Perry wasn’t the one that really started this thing, and ‘Maybe we can bring Jack Perry back now because we did show the video to take some of the steam off Jack Perry trying to make a return back to AEW’… I’m just saying, it puts Jack Perry in a position to where he wasn’t the bad guy as far as, ‘Look, man. I didn’t start this.’

“There’s a lot of people putting a lot of heat on Jack Perry right now. A lot of people see Jack Perry — you know, he’s called himself The Scapegoat, of course. But a lot of people really think maybe Jack Perry got the raw end of the stick on this thing. I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t think that video helped Jack Perry coming back. I don’t think that did anything for Jack Perry’s ego or anything like that that was shown in that footage right there. Because like you say, it was exactly like Punk said. Punk said he pushed him, facelocked him, whatnot. But the thing is, nothing really happened. I mean, that was all for about 10 seconds?”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.