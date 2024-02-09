Booker T On The Fan Movement Behind Cody Rhodes, Rock’s WrestleMania Involvement

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the WWE WrestleMania 40 situation with The Rock, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes You can check out some highlights below:

[Editor’s note: this episode was released on February 5th, before the WrestleMania XL Kickoff.]

On The Rock replacing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania: “Well you know me, I’m not about booking the show or anything. VBut I must — you know, I got to talk about it. Because I said that if The Rock came back, how could you not do it? So I’m not gonna sit here and say, ‘Oh, I don’t know…’ I’m not gonna do that. I’m gonna tell you exactly how I feel, and the way I think things went down to where perhaps, you know, how we got to where we are right now. Or let me just go back. I feel like the timing is off, okay? That I feel like the match; you know, Roman [vs] Rock, that’s something that the people, dammit, they’re gonna want to see it when they see it. All right, but the timing is off because Cody won the Royal Rumble. So you don’t get a chance to call your shot and then say, ‘Here, I’m gonna give it [to you]. That’s hard for anybody who has been a layperson to swallow. It’s almost like saying, ‘Hey, I got a lottery ticket, and I’m gonna give it to someone.’

“So I’m not gonna book the match or anything like that. But I do feel like the match with Roman [and] Rock can still happen, but maybe something else may also have to happen. Because you do not want to go into WrestleMania with the fans feeling a certain way about a match before it ever happens. That’s just me, I could be wrong about that. If Cody wouldn’t have won the Royal Rumble, it might be a different story today. The fans may even a totally different way. Will they be pissed off Cody didn’t win the Royal Rumble? Probably. But I think doing it this way is almost like putting yourself in a corner. But one thing I’ve always had the faith in is WWE trying to figure its way out of that corner and make the fans go, ‘Man, dammit!’ So I’m thinking like that as well. Right now, it may look like we’re in a little pickle. Okay. But at the end of the day, I think it can be corrected and make the fans get even more out of their money.”

On the fan movement behind Rhodes: “Like I say it’s a match that you can’t let pass. If The Rock can do it now, just get him in there. I don’t know if it’s all because of the changes [with Rock joining TKO] and whatnot. Because I’m not privy to that information. I’m not looking for that information as well. But I do feel like the fans — at the end of the day their voices, a lot of times they have to be be heard. Especially going into a situation like this, which is WrestleMania, the biggest event of the year. And we don’t want any hiccups. We don’t want any mishaps going into WrestleMania. That’s just me speaking as a promoter. But I do feel like it can be fixed, it can be rectified. We can find some common ground and get there.“

On it potentially turning it into the new version of the YES movement: “Aw man. It’s hard to say, man, it’s hard to say. As far as addressing the issue, I think it’s gonna have to be addressed in some way. Whether it’s on the show or not, you know, we’ve been doing these press scrums and everything knows. Everyone’s an insider now.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.