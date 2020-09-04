Booker T Discusses If NXT Should Move to Tuesday Nights, If NXT vs. AEW War Will Continue If They Do

On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T discussed whether NXT should move to Tuesday nights, ceding Wednesday nights to AEW Dynamite, and if that would be the end of the AEW vs. NXT war. His comments are below.

On if he thinks NXT should move to Tuesday nights: “Being on a separate night would be something that I would be looking to do just because I’m not looking to compete with anyone for ratings or anything like that. Even if it was Reality of Wrestling, I wouldn’t want to have to compete if I didn’t have to. I think there is enough room out there for everyone and I think the competition is good. I think at the end of the day, we all win if we really get behind our product and push the proper way.”

On if the NXT vs. AEW war will continue even if they aren’t going head-to-head on Wednesday nights: “The war still will rage on. I don’t think it’s gonna stop or anything like that. It’s only gonna get bigger, hopefully, because it’s gonna be more viewers over here, gonna be more viewers over here, it’s only gonna start getting bigger, and bigger, and bigger, and I think there again, once that happens, it’s gonna be like a molotov cocktail about to explode for both companies.”

