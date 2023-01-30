Booker T Explains His Absence From WWE Raw XXX

On his most recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared some schedule details that prevented him from attending Raw’s anniversary event last week (per Wrestling Inc). Previous commitments — as well as the now-revealed plans for his appearance at Royal Rumble — apparently had the Hall of Famer swamped and he unfortunately missed out on attending the episode alongside Ric Flair as he would have liked. You can read a highlight from Booker and watch the complete episode below.

On his very full schedule that prevented his appearance on Raw: “I was going from Houston to Orlando. I had to get ready for ‘NXT.’ That’s the reason I couldn’t be there — I was just coming off of filming a wrap-up on WWE Treasures in Connecticut. So, I was really busy. I just didn’t have a lot of time. I wanted to be there; you know what I mean? Like I said, I had a party set up. Me and Ric Flair, me and The Nature Boy, we were going to stay up all night and stay a little longer, but we didn’t get a chance to do that just because I was busy.”