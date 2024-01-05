Booker T Thinks Adam Cole’s New Group Could Be Historic, Talks Samoa Joe’s World Title Win

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Samoa Joe winning the AEW World Heavyweight Title from MJF at Worlds End and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Samoa Joe winning the AEW World Heavyweight Title: “I don’t know if you remember what I said about Samoa Joe. I guess it was about three months ago. And we were talking about, ‘Was Samoa Joe was going to win the–‘ you know, what was going to happen with Samoa Joe in AEW. And I said I feel like Samoa Joe is going to be the World Heavyweight Champion. And just because Tony Khan is just that type of guy, he’s going to make sure it happens for Samoa Joe. And I just believe Joe put in the work, no doubt. Joe was that soldier to say, ‘Okay, I man this ship over here.’ But as soon as Samoa Joe came over and enacted his clause and said, ‘Hey, I’m here,’ boom. They put the title on him. Yeah, I just felt that way.

“And the reason why is, I just felt like it was rewarding for Samoa Joe and giving him his props. Because Joe is that is that guy, man. He is that true soldier, he’s that dude. You know what I mean? And he’s been grinding, grinding, and grinding for so long, you know what I mean? And yeah. I wish we had that quote, we could go and go back and pull it up. But he’s deserving of it, man. He really is.”

On how talented Joe is: “Well, he’s that good. He’s been around that long, and he’s not just been that good in the ring. He’s been that good outside of the ring. As far as interviews and promos, he’s been that good. From a commentary perspective, Samoa Joe is literally all around. He can pretty much do it all. So he is the perfect guy. When Joe is working, do you believe it? I mean, you believe it, no doubt, you know? So for me, the perfect guy for the job. I’m just glad to see Samoa Joe finally get his flowers. That’s all I want to say on that one.”

On Adam Cole’s new group after being revealed as The Devil: “No, no, I mean, this thing could be historic. If they do it right, it really could. This could be their Bloodline.”

